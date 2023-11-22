Hesperia Woman Shot Dead in Vehicle ID’d, Suspect Arrested

Apple Valley, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A woman who was shot and killed while sitting in her vehicle has been identified, and the suspect was arrested, authorities announced.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at around 6:19 a.m., prompted a response from the Apple Valley Police Department.

Authorities were initially alerted to the situation after receiving reports of suspicious circumstances at a residence located in the 14400 block of Navajo Road. Witnesses informed deputies that they had witnessed a man discharging a firearm into a parked vehicle in front of the house.

Upon their arrival, law enforcement officers took Michael Deandre Harris, 35 of Apple Valley, into custody as he exited the residence. In their investigation, deputies discovered the lifeless body of Ashly Sinor, 30 of Hesperia, inside the vehicle, her life cut short by fatal gunshot wounds. Tragically, Sinor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case was immediately handed over to the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, to further investigate and determine the motive behind this heinous crime.

(photo: David D. Gleason Jr.)

The initial information provided by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials to VVNG, during the unfolding scene and the initial stages of the investigation, mistakenly identified the victim as male.

As their investigation progressed, authorities uncovered that both Harris and Sinor were involved in a romantic relationship, and it became apparent that Harris had intentionally shot Sinor while she was seated in the vehicle that fateful morning.

Authorities wasted no time in taking swift action, arresting Harris and subsequently booking him on charges of murder. He is currently being held at the High Desert Detention Center pending further legal proceedings.

Apple Valley homicide shooting investigation (Photo: Brett Marks)

Law enforcement agencies are urging anyone with information regarding this tragic incident to come forward. Detective Jacob Angelini from the Specialized Investigations Division can be reached at (909) 890-4904.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can provide valuable tips by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visiting www.wetip.com.

The community mourns the loss of Ashly Sinor, and the investigation continues to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this devastating crime.