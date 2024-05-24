 
Hesperia Woman on Federal Probation Arrested with a Controlled Substance During a Traffic Stop

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 24, 2024 | 3:02 pmLast Updated: May 24, 2024 | 3:02 pm

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old woman on federal probation is back in jail after police found a controlled substance inside her vehicle during a traffic stop, officials said.

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, at approximately 8:53 PM, Deputy A. Mahli conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Mustang for California vehicle code violations.

The stop occurred in the area of Mojave Drive and Pearmain Street in Adelanto.

The driver, identified as Sylvia Nunez, was found to be on active federal probation for narcotics. During the search of her vehicle, deputies discovered approximately two ounces of methamphetamine.

Nunez was arrested without incident for possession of a controlled substance. She was subsequently booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case to contact Deputy A. Mahli at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visit www.wetip.com.

