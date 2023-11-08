Hesperia woman goes missing after leaving hospital on foot Oct. 26

Hesperia, CA – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in the search for missing 73-year-old Hesperia resident Sherry Smith, who was last seen on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Sherry Smith is described as a White female adult, approximately 5’00” tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and is known to use a walking cane. At the time of her disappearance, Smith was wearing a pink shirt.

According to the investigation carried out by the Hesperia Police Department, Smith took a taxi from her residence in Hesperia to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center on Thursday, October 26, to visit a family member. After her visit, she left the hospital on-foot but failed to return home.

Detectives are appealing to the public for any information that may aid in locating Sherry Smith. If you have seen her or have any relevant details, please contact Detective Jacob Rollins of the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or by visiting www.wetip.com.

Please help spread the word and let us work together to bring Sherry Smith safely back to her loved ones.