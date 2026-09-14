Hesperia Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Suspected Methamphetamine, Fentanyl And Cocaine

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop in Hesperia led deputies to approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine along with fentanyl, cocaine, black tar heroin and a large amount of cash, authorities said.

The stop happened at about 9:51 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, near First Avenue and Sequoia Street, according to a written statement from the Hesperia Police Department.

Authorities said the Hesperia Gang Investigations Team was conducting proactive enforcement in the city when deputies initiated the traffic stop and contacted Eric Claudio, a 30-year-old Apple Valley resident whom the department described as a known gang member.

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“During a search of Claudio’s vehicle, Deputies recovered approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, black tar heroin, and a large amount of U.S currency,” the department said in the written statement.

Claudio was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance, according to the department.

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Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reporting portal.

(Photo courtesy of the Hesperia Police Department)

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