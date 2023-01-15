Hesperia Teen girl,14, missing after trip to The Mall of Victor Valley, police seek assistance

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville.

On January 14, 2023, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to the Mall of Victor Valley to investigate a missing person.

“Aniyah Star Hernandez reportedly left the mall, on her own, prior to the time she and another family member were to be picked up by their parent,” the Victorville PD said.

Aniyah has not been seen or heard from since leaving the mall. She is described as 4’11”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, and white Croc shoes.

Aniyah may be in Victorville or may have returned to Hesperia.

Anyone with information on Aniyah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy J. Greterman at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

