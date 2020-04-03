Hesperia teachers parade in cars to make students smile amid COVID-19 pandemic

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — This week the Cottonwood Elementary School Staff made sure kids weren’t forgotten amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 30th, school staff participated by driving around Hesperia neighborhoods waving and saying hello to the children outside.

The car parade lasted just over 3 minutes, but parents who witnessed it with their children said they were filled with joy during those short moments.

De’Cubenise Johnson, a resident of Hesperia and a mother two, said her children have been attending Cottonwood Elementary School since 2012.

Johnson’s son graduated from Cottonwood Elementary in 2018, and her daughter is a 2nd grader there.

“Cottonwood Elementary has such great Staff. The Principle, Mr. Mauger, has been the nicest and most generous person throughout the years that my children have attended,” De’Cubenise told VVNG.

“This school deserves to shine. From our Vice principle Mrs. Singer, to the wonderful office ladies and teachers, to the nurses and the cross-walk lady to the proctor’s that all showed their generosity, sincerity and support while we are all battling and learning social distancing through the pandemic of COVID-19.”

The parade of cars lasted about three minutes. ((Photo credit: De’Cubenise Johnson)

A white board in the bed of a truck read, “It’s not just school, it’s Cottonwood.” ((Photo credit: De’Cubenise Johnson)

“We Miss Our Cottonwood Families,” the sign read. (Photo credit: De’Cubenise Johnson)

A sign that read “LET’S HEAR A BIG COYOTE HOWL” was taped to the side of a silver sedan. (Photo credit: De’Cubenise Johnson)

This sign read, “Cottonwood Pre-K Academy, We Miss you ❤️ Miss Caro ❤️. (Photo credit: De’Cubenise Johnson)

(Photo credit: De’Cubenise Johnson)

(Photo credit: De’Cubenise Johnson)

(Photo credit: De’Cubenise Johnson)

(Photo credit: De’Cubenise Johnson)

