Hesperia Sheriff’s Department will conduct DUI patrols on March 3rd
Hesperia, Calif. – The Hesperia Sheriff’s Department will be out March 3, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence (DUI).
“Impaired driving is preventable,” Sgt. Motley said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or have taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
The Hesperia Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.
Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving while under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
