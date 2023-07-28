Hesperia Sheriff’s Department Conducting DUI Patrol on July 28th

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Sheriff’s Department will be out Friday, July 28, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m., looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence (DUI).

“Impaired driving is preventable,” Sgt. Motley said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or have taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”

The Hesperia Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving while under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

