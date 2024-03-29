Hesperia School Bus Driver Faces Charges for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

HESPERIA, CALIF. (VVNG.com) – A 49-year-old school bus driver from Hesperia has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly possessing a vast collection of child sexual abuse material, according to an announcement by the Justice Department.

Donal James Seaver, who was employed by a private company to drive a school bus route for elementary students with special needs, is currently facing legal repercussions after over 10,000 images and 13 videos containing illegal content were reportedly found on a single device at his residence.

A search warrant executed on March 7 led to the discovery of a Samsung Tablet containing the damning material in Seaver’s home.

Investigators noted that the device had been frequently reset to factory settings, with the most recent wipe occurring on February 27, perhaps hinting at an attempt to conceal the illicit activity.

Prior to the revelation of the federal case against him, Seaver had already been detained and charged at the state level. Following his appearance in the U.S. District Court in Riverside, he was held without bond by a federal magistrate judge who also scheduled the arraignment for April 16.

While the current charges against Seaver are severe, the legal premise holds that an indictment is an assertion, with the accused’s innocence maintained until proven guilty in court.

Nonetheless, if found guilty, Seaver could receive a federal prison sentence of as much as 20 years.

The FBI and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are collaboratively investigating this case, while Assistant U.S Attorney Sonah Lee of the Riverside Branch Office is leading the prosecution.





(Scroll Down To Comment)

Related Article: Additional Victims Sought After Hesperia Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography