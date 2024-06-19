Hesperia Recreation and Park District Supports First Responders of the Hesperia Fire

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— An orange glow was cast on the background of billowing smoke last Saturday, during the latest Hesperia Fire.

Located just North of Silverwood Lake, what began as a brush fire ignited the hillside, endangering homes and wildlife. Seeing a need for an operations base, The Hesperia Recreation and Park District (HRPD) sprang into action and welcomed first responders, fire crews, ambulance and police personnel to Hesperia Lake.

“It’s important for all city agencies to work together in times of crisis” said Shawna Irish, Director of Hesperia Recreation and Park District. “We are always ready to stand with our first responders and are happy to offer support. We were able to assemble local businesses to offer meals and refreshments to those working hard to battle the fires.”

Local business Tom’s Burgers offered a hearty breakfast to tired and flamed out firefighters and volunteers. Texas Roadhouse also organized a buffet style dinner for over 300 weary workers to recharge and get ready to get back into the trenches.

Representatives from the City of Hesperia also provided Ice Cream as a cool down treat for those battling the fire during the hottest parts of the day.

Director Irish and other city officials came together to help serve and create a lighthearted atmosphere so that everyone would be able to feel appreciated and ready to continue their attempts to contain and extinguish the fire.

As of Wednesday, the Hesperia Fire is 94% contained and 1,078 acres. All evacuation orders have been lifted.

Hesperia Lake is now back open. However, Fire personnel is still occupying the front parking lot as well as half of the day use area of the park. The public is asked to avoid that area for the time-being. Fish stock is still happening tomorrow, June 20 with 1,000lbs of catfish.





(Scroll Down To Comment)