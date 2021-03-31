Hesperia Recreation and Park District hosting Do-It-Yourself Easter Egg Hunt

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia Recreation and Park District will be hosting a Do-It-Yourself Easter Egg Hung on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Residents are invited to visit any of the listed parks and hunt for Easter eggs starting at about 7:00 a.m., while supplies last. All district eggs will have HesperiaParks.com stickers on them and there will even be one special “golden egg” at each of the participating parks.

Eggs will be filled with toys, fishing passes, pool passes, and skate passes. The Golden eggs will be redeemable for an Easter basket from We Really Care or a backpack full of school supplies (golden eggs will contain information on how to collect your prize).

In addition, on Saturday, April 3rd, We Really Care will be at Hesperia Lake Park from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. selling artwork as a fundraiser for our local high schools. Come check them out and support our community.

Complete list of participating parks:

Timberlane Park, 9480 Timberlane Avenue

Lime Street Park, 16292 Lime Street

Palm Street Park, 13558 Palm Street

Hesperia Lake Park, 7500 Arrowhead Lake Road

Hesperia Civic Plaza Park, 15833 Smoke Tree Street

Live Oak Park, 17427 Live Oak Street

Malibu Park, 13157 Muscatel Street

Hesperia Parks thanked their sponsors Apex Rentals, We Really Care, and Hesperia Elks Lodge. Also, thank you to Snow Orthodontics and Dan Smith Insurance for supplying additional eggs for our community.

