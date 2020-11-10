Hesperia rape suspect arrested, additional victims sought

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 25-year-old Hesperia man accused of raping a woman he met on a social media dating app and investigators are seeking additional victims.

On October 2, 2020, investigators assigned to the Hesperia Police Station began an investigation into allegations of a sexual battery involving the suspect, Andres Alvarez, and a female.

According to a sheriff’s news release, investigators obtained evidence that Alvarez performed sexual acts on the victim without her consent.

A warrant was issued for Alvarez’s arrest and on October 21, 2020, Alvarez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC289(A)(1)(A)- Sexual Penetration with Force. On October 22, 2020, Alvarez posted bail and was released from custody.

On November 1, 2020, Hesperia Police Station investigators received additional allegations of rape involving Alvarez and another female. “It was reported that the victim met Alvarez on a social media dating application and agreed to meet at his residence in Hesperia,” stated the release.

Through investigation, investigators obtained evidence that while the victim was at Alvarez’s residence, Alvarez forced himself onto the victim and sexually assaulted her.

On November 2nd a warrant was issued for Alvarez’s and was arrested at his residence in the 8900 block of Azalea Springs Avenue. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for PC261(A)(2)- Rape by Force or Fear and PC289(A)(1)(A) Sex Penetration by Force.

According to booking logs, Alvarez is being held on $1,000,000 bail and is scheduled for a court appearance on November 18, 2020.

Officials said Alvarez’s booking photo is being released as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Andres Alvarez, 25-year-old male, resident of Hesperia

