Hesperia Police will conduct a hands-free enforcement operation on 4/20

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the Hesperia Police Station will conduct an enforcement operation focused on drivers suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle.

This includes talking, texting, or using an app. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine.

Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone. That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.

If you have an important phone call or need to program directions, pull over to a safe parking spot. Before driving, either silence your phone or put it somewhere you can’t reach.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

