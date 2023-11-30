Hesperia Police to Hold Enforcement Operation Against Hands-Free Cell Phone Law Violators

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On November 30th, the Hesperia Police Department will be conducting an enforcement operation that is specifically aimed at drivers who are suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law.

It is currently illegal for drivers to hold or use a phone or any other electronic communications device while driving. This includes activities like talking, texting, or using an app.

Drivers who violate this law will face a fine, while those who offend for a second time within 36 months of a previous conviction for the same offense will have a point added to their driving record.

“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” Sergeant Motley said. “That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.”

Sheriff’s officials said Iif you have an important phone call or need to program directions, pull over to a safe parking spot. Before driving, either silence your phone or put it somewhere you can’t reach.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

