Hesperia Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing 74-Year-Old Man Last Seen Leaving Home on Foot

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Jesus Perez, who was last seen leaving his home on foot Wednesday evening.

According to information provided by the Hesperia Police Department, Perez was last seen on October 14, 2026, at approximately 5 p.m. near the 18000 block of Deodar Street in Hesperia.

Police said Perez left his residence on foot wearing brown pants, a brown jacket and a black-and-white hat.

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Perez is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

The Hesperia Police Department is asking anyone who has seen Perez or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact dispatch at 760-956-5001.

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