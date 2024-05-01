Hesperia Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing 79-Year-Old Woman

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find Donzer Henry, a 79-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Henry left the Foremost Senior Campus, where she resides, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The senior community is located at 17581 Sultana Street in Hesperia.

Henry is said to suffer from several medical conditions and departed without her necessary medications, a cellular phone, or local family contacts, which raises concerns about her well-being.

She is described as 5’2″ tall, weighs around 160 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and red slippers.

Initial searches in the area did not lead to her location, and the direction she headed remains unknown. Given the circumstances, the police are emphasizing the importance of community assistance in locating her.

Members of the public with any information are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001 or to dial 9-1-1. Your assistance could be vital in ensuring her safe return.





