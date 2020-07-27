Hesperia police searching for stolen vehicle and carjacking suspect

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia Police are searching for a stolen vehicle and a carjacking suspect, officials said.

It happened on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at about 2:30 AM in the area of Main Street and Maple Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told VVNG the victim reported he was sleeping in his vehicle parked in a field. “An unknown Hispanic male opened the door and robbed him at gunpoint,” stated Bachman.

Bachman said the suspect took the victim’s personal belongings and his 2005 silver Honda Civic with CA plate # 8DOF084. The vehicle is now in the system as stolen and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.