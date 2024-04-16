Hesperia Police searching for robbery suspect who threatened Sally’s employee with a knife

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Police Department is calling for witnesses to come forward in connection to a robbery that occurred at Sally’s Beauty Supply on Main Street.

According to the official report, on April 11, 2024, at approximately 2:26 p.m., an unidentified male suspect entered the business and walked past the point of purchase.

At this time a cashier, coming from their station, was confronted by the suspect who then presented a large knife in a threatening manner and demanded the contents of the cash register.

The suspect successfully acquired an undisclosed sum of money before fleeing in a silver Chrysler 300. This vehicle, reported to have been driven by an unidentified female, was seen departing onto Main Street.

Witnesses at the scene were able to provide a partial license plate number, “5RM,” which is currently being used to further the investigation.

The department provided a description of the first suspect as a Hispanic male adult, estimated to be between the ages of 40 to 50, with a height ranging from 5’10” to 6’2″. Details regarding the female driver have not been specified.

The vehicle in question is described as a 2006 to 2008 Silver Chrysler 300 that features a black bumper cover, a potentially black hood, and stock alloy wheels.

The investigation remains ongoing, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.





