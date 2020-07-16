Hesperia police nab commercial burglary suspect found hiding in restroom

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department nabbed a 32-year-old commercial burglary suspect found hiding in a restroom, officials said.

On Sunday, July 12, 2020, at approximately 2:48 p.m., deputies responded to an alarm call at Accumedic Billing located in the 17100 block of Sequoia Street.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Edgar Moran said deputies found the wrought iron gate to the business complex appeared to be broken. “The owner of the complex arrived and informed deputies the exact location the audible alarm originated,” stated Moran.

Deputies made their way to the suite and found the front door was damaged and the suite ransacked. No one was found inside the suite.

“Deputies reported back to the complex owner and noticed water leaking out of a downstairs restroom. Deputies made entry into the restroom and found Victor Alejandro Virgen from Desert Hot Springs inside,” stated Moran.

Virgen was detained and found to be in possession of items stolen from Accumedic Billing. Virgen was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center for PC459 Burglary and PC594(B)(1) Vandalism $400 or more. His bail is set at $50k and he’s scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville court on July 20, 2020.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.