All News
Hesperia police nab commercial burglary suspect found hiding in restroom
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department nabbed a 32-year-old commercial burglary suspect found hiding in a restroom, officials said.
On Sunday, July 12, 2020, at approximately 2:48 p.m., deputies responded to an alarm call at Accumedic Billing located in the 17100 block of Sequoia Street.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Edgar Moran said deputies found the wrought iron gate to the business complex appeared to be broken. “The owner of the complex arrived and informed deputies the exact location the audible alarm originated,” stated Moran.
Deputies made their way to the suite and found the front door was damaged and the suite ransacked. No one was found inside the suite.
“Deputies reported back to the complex owner and noticed water leaking out of a downstairs restroom. Deputies made entry into the restroom and found Victor Alejandro Virgen from Desert Hot Springs inside,” stated Moran.
Virgen was detained and found to be in possession of items stolen from Accumedic Billing. Virgen was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center for PC459 Burglary and PC594(B)(1) Vandalism $400 or more. His bail is set at $50k and he’s scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville court on July 20, 2020.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Man arrested after causing thousands in damages to a communications box in Wrightwood
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Wrightwood man is in jail after allegedly causing thousands in damages to a Spectrum...
Hesperia police nab commercial burglary suspect found hiding in restroom
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department nabbed a 32-year-old commercial burglary suspect found hiding in a...
CHP investigating fatal crash along NB I-15 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia....
Man struck with side view mirror after confrontation over orange cone in the street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was struck with the side view mirror of a vehicle following an argument over...
Skimming devices found on fuel pumps at 76 gas station in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Authorities confirmed skimming devices were found at the 76 gas station in Hesperia earlier this month. Sometime...
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News3 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News4 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News3 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News4 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News4 weeks ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News4 weeks ago
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening
-
All News4 weeks ago
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 395 in Victorville