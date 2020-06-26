All News
Hesperia police investigating car to car shooting
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating an early morning car to car shooting reported in the City of Hesperia last Thursday.
It happened on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at approximately 7:42 a.m.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said deputies were dispatched to the area of Hesperia Road and Olive Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area.
Reynolds said the occupants of two unknown sedans fired multiple rounds. “Both sedans and parties fled the location prior to deputies’ arrival,” stated Reynolds.
No injuries were reported and the investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Hesperia police investigating car to car shooting
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating an early morning car to car shooting reported in the City of Hesperia...
Human Trafficking charges filed against Victorville suspect already in custody
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over the past several months, investigators from the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force have...
Motorcyclist killed in Highway 395 crash ID’d as 25-year-old Victorville man
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 395...
CVS adds 35 new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in CA including Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –CVS Health today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 35 additional test sites at select drive-thru...
Exquadrum-Dynetics Achieve Successful Final Full-scale OpFires Rocket Test in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Exquadrum-Dynetics in Adelanto successfully completed its second and final hot-fire test of the revolutionary new rocket being...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News1 week ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News1 week ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News1 week ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News6 days ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News1 week ago
Security guard allegedly used racial slur while attempting to tase man walking thru Costco parking lot
-
All News7 days ago
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening