Hesperia police investigating car to car shooting

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating an early morning car to car shooting reported in the City of Hesperia last Thursday.

It happened on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at approximately 7:42 a.m.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said deputies were dispatched to the area of Hesperia Road and Olive Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area.

Reynolds said the occupants of two unknown sedans fired multiple rounds. “Both sedans and parties fled the location prior to deputies’ arrival,” stated Reynolds.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

