Hesperia Police increasing OHV enforcement within city limits
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Police Department issued an Enforcement Advisory for those riding Off-Highway vehicles (OHV) in prohibited areas.
Authorities said the enforcement is due to increased calls for service, reports of property damage, trespassing issues, and OHV related collisions.
Citizens and visitors to Hesperia are reminded that OHV operation of any kind is prohibited in the City of Hesperia and deputies will be contacting those in violation of city ordinances as well as the California Vehicle Code.
OHV enthusiasts who are residents as well as those who visit the area are encouraged to seek legal riding opportunities available to them. Violators risk citation and impoundment of vehicles for failing to comply.
Information on legal riding areas can be found by contacting the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station, OHV Team, or by visiting California State Parks and Bureau of Land Management websites.
The Hesperia Station Off-Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team will be increasing its patrol and enforcement efforts in targeted areas within the city limits.
Deputies will be conducting ongoing, random enforcement, contacting violators as well as residents who allow gatherings and staging of OHV groups on their property.
Residents will be educated on current OHV related law and provided with information on legal riding opportunities within the county.
Any questions can be directed to the Hesperia Station, Attention Sergeant J. Rizzardi (760) 947-1500.
