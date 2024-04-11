 
Hesperia Police Department Will Conduct DUI Patrols on Friday, April 12, 2024

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 11, 2024 | 6:06 amLast Updated: April 11, 2024 | 6:06 am

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Police Department will be out Friday, April 12th, from 7:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m., looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence (DUI). 

“Impaired driving is preventable,” Traffic Sgt. Motley said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or have taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”

The Hesperia Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving while under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers that are caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended driver’s license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.


