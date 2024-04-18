 
All NewsHesperia News

Hesperia Police Department to Crack Down on Hands-Free Cell Phone Violations on April 18th

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 18, 2024 | 8:55 amLast Updated: April 18, 2024 | 8:55 am

HESPERIA, Calif. – On April 18th, the Hesperia Police Department will conduct an enforcement operation focused on drivers suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting, or using an app. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” Sergeant Motley said. “That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.” 

If you have an important phone call or need to program directions, pull over to a safe parking spot. Before driving, either silence your phone or put it somewhere you can’t reach.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 18, 2024 | 8:55 amLast Updated: April 18, 2024 | 8:55 am

More Local News

apple valley police department undated vvng.com file photo

Teen arrested after assaulting two people at a home in Apple Valley

April 17, 2024
woman shot in parking lot of shell gas station on Apple Valley Road

Woman Airlifted After Being Shot at Apple Valley Shell Gas Station, Suspect in Custody

April 16, 2024
fatal head on crash on mariposa road in hesperia

Coroner ID’s driver killed in a head-on crash Monday night on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

April 16, 2024

Driver airlifted after being ejected from SUV in rollover crash on SR-138

April 16, 2024
Back to top button