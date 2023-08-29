Hesperia Police Department offering a Start Smart class to Hesperia residents on August 31st

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Police Department is offering a Start Smart class to residents of the city of Hesperia.

The next class will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 4 to 6 PM at the Hesperia Police Department located at 15840 Smoketree St. in Hesperia.

“We will meet in the Station lobby and will proceed into the briefing room for training. After the training is completed, we will head into the community room for an activity,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak. “This is a unique to our class designed to help your teen driver Start smart.”

The class is made available to teens, accompanied by a parent, at no cost.

The class will discuss important issues such as:

Tips to avoid collisions

Safe driving habits

Dynamics of a collision

Consequences of a poor choice behind the wheel of a vehicle

Testimonies of people tragically impacted by incidents involving teen drivers

Parental roles and responsibilities

Legal ramifications and civil liabilities, affecting teen drivers and their parents

Some automobile insurance companies may offer a discount for teens, who attend a Start Smart class. Upon completion, a certificate will be provided.

Reservations are required as class seating is limited. If you are interested in you and your team attending the class, please contact Amanda Paslak at apaslak@sbcsd.org or 909–848–7870.

