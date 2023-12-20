Hesperia Police Department Implements DUI Checkpoint Amid Holiday Season

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — With a commitment to ensuring road safety this festive season, the Hesperia Police Department will conduct patrols focusing on impaired drivers.

Deputies will be deployed at designated DUI checkpoints on the nights of Friday and Saturday, December 22nd and 23rd, between 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

“ Impaired driving is entirely preventable and can be avoided by making responsible choices “, says Sgt. Motley, urging those on medication or under the influence of alcohol or drugs to seek alternatives to driving.

The Hesperia Police Department has issued a public reminder that impairment behind the wheel is not solely confined to alcohol. Prescription medicines and over-the-counter drugs can also impair driving skills, and individuals are urged to heed the directions provided with their medications and observe any warnings about the effects on driving.

Even though medicinal and recreational marijuana use is legal, driving under its influence remains against the law.

Drivers are warned that the consequences of impaired driving are serious. A driver apprehended for the first time with charges for driving under the influence can expect to face staggering costs. These can average at about $13,500 in penalties and fines, not to mention a revoked license.

The initiative was funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety with grants provided through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This effort underscores the nationwide commitment to keep our roads safer during the holiday season. Stay safe and choose not to drive impaired.