 
All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Hesperia Police Department Conducting DUI Patrols on Friday, July 12th

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 11, 2024 | 12:40 pmLast Updated: July 11, 2024 | 12:40 pm

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Police Department will be out Friday, July 12th, from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence (DUI). 

“Impaired driving is preventable,” Traffic Sgt. Motley said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or have taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”

The Hesperia Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving while under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers that are caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended driver’s license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 11, 2024 | 12:40 pmLast Updated: July 11, 2024 | 12:40 pm

More Local News

County Firefighters Save Business in Hesperia

Firefighters Extinguish Wednesday Night Blaze at Hesperia Smoke Shop

July 11, 2024
Teenager Crashes Stolen Vehicle Into Business, Igniting Blaze

Teenager Crashes Stolen Vehicle Into Business, Igniting Blaze

July 10, 2024
Two Juveniles Injured in Fireworks Incident in Adelanto; Investigation Ongoing

Two Juveniles Airlifted Following Fireworks Incident in Adelanto; Investigation Ongoing

July 10, 2024

Amanda J. Ledoux Takes Over as Hesperia Postmaster

July 10, 2024
Back to top button