Hesperia Police conducting Enforcement Operation targeting illegal fireworks thru July 4th
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Sheriff’s Station is reminding the public that all fireworks are illegal in the city of Hesperia.
Multiple deputies with the Hesperia Station, in conjunction with Investigators from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, Office of the Fire Marshall, will be conducting numerous proactive, illegal fireworks enforcement and patrol operations leading up to and including the Fourth of July holiday.
Violators contacted in the city in possession of or discharging fireworks of any kind are subject to significant city municipal code fines, criminal citation, and possible arrest.
Hesperia City officials said fireworks are a significant safety hazard and can result in a $1250 fine for the first offense.
To report the illegal use of fireworks in your neighborhood, please call dispatch at 760-956-5001 and as always, dial 911 for emergencies.
To report the illegal use of fireworks anonymously through the San Bernardino County Fire Department, Office of the Fire Marshal, residents can use the following link: https://bit.ly/3h4lUj1
