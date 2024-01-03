Hesperia Police Arrest 2 Felons Suspected of Several Thefts in the Victor Valley

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two previously convicted felons are back in jail after deputies in Hesperia arrested them in connection to a string of thefts across the Victor Valley.

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at approximately 4:17 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to the 18000 block of Birch Street in Hesperia about a report of an unknown subject in a blue Toyota Avalon stealing property from the homeowner’s front yard.

During the response, deputies noted the vehicle description and recalled that a blue Toyota Avalon had recently been identified by numerous community members on the Neighbors by Ring application for its involvement in similar offenses.

(Miguel Hernandez, 31-year-old resident of Hesperia)

While searching the surrounding area, detectives located the Toyota Avalon and conducted a traffic stop, through which its two occupants were identified as 31-year-old Miguel Hernandez, a resident of Hesperia, and 34-year-old Megan Vasquez, a resident of Apple Valley.

According to sheriff’s officials, a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded handgun and mail addressed to other victims.

(Megan Vasquez, 34-year-old resident of Apple Valley)

Miguel and Megan, both convicted felons, were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC29800(a)(1), Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

“Investigators believe that Miguel and Megan have stolen from multiple members of our community, thus are releasing their photographs in hopes of identifying additional victims of their repeated thefts,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Investigators expressed their thanks to community members for their vigilance.

Hernandez is charged with PC29800(A)(1) Felon in Possession of Firearm/Theft from Yard and PC3455 Post Release Community Supervision, making him ineligible for bail.

Vasquez is also charged with PC29800(A)(1) Felon in Possession of Firearm/Theft from Yard along with VC23152(A) DUI Alcohol and her combined bail amount is set at $105,000.

Both are scheduled for arraignment inside a Victorville courtroom on January 4, 2024, at 12:30 pm.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.