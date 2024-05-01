Hesperia Pastor Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Two Minor Children; Detectives Searching for More Victims

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 54-year-old church pastor and foster parent in Hesperia was arrested for the sexual abuse of two minor children and detectives believe other victims may exist.

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, detectives continued an investigation into allegations of continuous sexual abuse of minors by a foster parent and pastor of a local church in Hesperia.

The victims were described as two girls, ages 10 and 16. Detectives identified Jose Manuel Lozano, a resident of Hesperia, as the suspect.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Lozano was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for violation of PC 288.5(a) – Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Minor, a felony, in lieu of a $5,000,000.00 bail.

According to Lozano’s Facebook profile, Zion Hesperia has tagged him in multiple photographs dating back to 2021. Detectives strongly believe there may be additional victims and released Lozano’s booking photo to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who has been victimized by Lozano, is encouraged to contact Deputy Frankie Zavala of the Hesperia Police Station, Detective Bureau at (760) 947-1500.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)