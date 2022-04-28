Events
Hesperia Parks District is looking for local bands to perform at upcoming events
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Hesperia Recreation and Park District is looking for local bands to perform at Bobcat’s Summer Concert Series and Hesperia Days Music Festival.
Bobcat’s Summer Concert Series will be held every Friday in August with performance times of 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. And Hesperia Days Music Festival will be on Saturday, September 17th with limited time slots of an hour and a half.
The District will be accepting press kits (band name, contact information, website/Facebook, and music samples) now through May 7th at 4:00 p.m.
Press kits can be submitted via email to vendors@hesperiaparks.com or shauser@hesperiaparks.com.
Please include your fee for a two-hour show and an hour and a half show.
For more information please visit our website at HesperiaParks.com or contact the Recreation Office at 760-244-5488 extension 125 or 111.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
2 people critically injured in head-on crash on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
One person airlifted from crash on Palmdale Road in Phelan
-
All News7 days ago
Sephora store to open inside Kohl’s in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Amazon Announces Renewable Energy Solar Project near Baldy Mesa
-
All News2 days ago
Deputies arrest suspect in Apple Valley after victim finds stolen motorcycle parts on OfferUp￼
-
All News7 days ago
NB I-15 freeway jammed in Hesperia due to a semi that overturned near Bear Valley Road
-
All News3 days ago
Police investigating fatal crash at Walnut and Main Streets in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Woman transported to hospital after crisis intervention on Victorville overpass