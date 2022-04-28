Hesperia Parks District is looking for local bands to perform at upcoming events

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Hesperia Recreation and Park District is looking for local bands to perform at Bobcat’s Summer Concert Series and Hesperia Days Music Festival.

Bobcat’s Summer Concert Series will be held every Friday in August with performance times of 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. And Hesperia Days Music Festival will be on Saturday, September 17th with limited time slots of an hour and a half.

The District will be accepting press kits (band name, contact information, website/Facebook, and music samples) now through May 7th at 4:00 p.m.

Press kits can be submitted via email to vendors@hesperiaparks.com or shauser@hesperiaparks.com.

Please include your fee for a two-hour show and an hour and a half show.

For more information please visit our website at HesperiaParks.com or contact the Recreation Office at 760-244-5488 extension 125 or 111.