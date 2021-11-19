Hesperia Park & Ride adding 200 parking spaces

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Park & Ride located at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 395 and Joshua Street in Hesperia will have additional parking spaces soon.

Rachel Molina, Assistant City Manager for Hesperia told VVNG the city is in the process of expansion by adding an additional 200 spaces.

Molina said they anticipate the project will be complete at the end of January 2022.

According to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authoritiy, Park & Ride lots provide parking spaces for commuters to park and meet their carpool or vanpools, or for commuters making transit connections. San Bernardino County Park & Ride lots are free and do not require permits.

Park & Ride lots are limited to day use only, overnight parking is not allowed unless vanpools are parked in designated overnight vanpool parking spaces.

Click HERE to view a complete list of Park & Riee locations.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

