Hesperia man shot and killed in drug-related dispute, suspect arrested

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man accused of killing a 36-year-old over drugs was arrested on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The suspect, Jason Maston, 47, of Hesperia, shot and killed Valentin Aparicio, on March 30, 2020, at about 12:15 am, in the 16500 block of Fir Street in Hesperia.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division confirmed the two men had conflict and Aparicio went to Maston’s home to confront him over the theft of illegal narcotics. “Aparicio arrived at the home, there was an exchange of gunfire between Maston and Aparicio, and Aparicio was shot,” stated a news release.

Deputies responded to the location after receiving reports of shots fired and located a white pickup truck disabled in the bushes. Aparicio, a resident of Hesperia, was found inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and subsequently died at a local hospital.

Through investigation, detectives positively identified Maston as the suspect and on April 14th he was arrested in the area of Ranchero and Cataba Roads in Hesperia.

CSI photographs evidence in the street. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

According to jail records, he is charged with PC187(A) Murder and PC29800(A)(1) Felon in Possession of a Firearm, PC496(A) Receiving Known Stolen Property, and PC30305(A)(1) Prohibited from Owning Ammo. His total combined bail is set at over $1 million.

Additionally, Maston is being held on a $35,000 bail due to outstanding warrants out of Inyo County. Maston is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on April 16, 2020.

Valentin Aparicio (Facebook)

