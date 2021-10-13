Hesperia man killed in crash on I-15 freeway in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Hesperia man.

On October 12, 2021, at approximately 2:49 am, Officers with the California Highway Patrol-Barstow Area responded to a traffic collision with injuries on the I-15 southbound, just south of Wild Wash Road.

Upon arrival, it was determined a 28-year-old from Hesperia was driving south in a 2019 Nissan at a high rate of speed. “For unknown reasons, the driver of the Nissan lost control of the vehicle, causing the Nissan to overturn and come to rest within the #1 lane and #2 lane of I-15 southbound,” stated a CHP news release.

After the vehicle overturned, a 72-year-old man from Forest Falls, CA was driving a 2014 Toyota within the no.2 lane at about 70 mph and was unable to avoid the collision. The vehicles collided and the impact redirected the Nissan to the no.1 lane and directly into the path of a 2019 Infinity driven by a 74-year-old man from Las Vegas. CHP said the driver of the Infinity was unable avoid a collision and collided with the left side of the Nissan.

Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver of the Nissan deceased. His identity is pending release by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.

The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Infinity sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to Barstow Community Hospital by medical personnel.

According to CHP alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a contributing factor to this collision.

The collision remains under investigation by the Barstow Area CHP and anyone with additional information is asked to call (760)255-5900.

