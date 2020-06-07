Hesperia man hurts himself and lies to police about a hate crime involving 2 black men

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia man was arrested for a hate crime after he allegedly hurt himself and later reported a racially motivated assault involving two black males wearing masks, officials said.

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 10:47 p.m., deputies assigned to the City of Victorville responded to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon at Victor Valley Hospital.

Deputies contacted the alleged victim, 25-year-old Daniel Davis, who was being treated for lacerations to his face and body.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Davis reported he was driving on Old Woman Springs Road in Johnson Valley when two vehicles boxed in his car, forcing him off the highway.

“Davis alleged two black males wearing masks confronted him, vandalized his vehicle, and slashed him with razor blade knives while yelling racial slurs. Davis then drove to Hesperia where he later reported the assault to Sheriff’s Dispatch. Davis’ injuries were treated and he was released from the hospital,” stated the release.

On June 3, detectives from the Morongo Basin Station followed up on the case. During the investigation, detectives determined the allegations made against the two alleged suspects were falsified.

“Davis had concocted the entire incident for personal reasons, damaging his own vehicle, and caused the injuries upon his own person,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for filing of charges. An arrest warrant was issued for Davis for reporting the false assault and hate crime to law enforcement officials.

On June 5, 2020, detectives from the Morongo Basin Station arrested Davis in Joshua Tree for his active warrant. Davis was booked at the Morongo Basin Jail and is being held lieu of $25,000.00 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to cotnact Detective A. Halloway of the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to stay annonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com

