Hesperia Man Found Deceased in Desert Identified; Autopsy Results Pending

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials reported that autopsy results are pending after a man was discovered in a desert area of Hesperia.

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, at approximately 2:32 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station responded to a call regarding a deceased male in the desert area west of I Avenue and Mauna Loa Street.

The individual has been identified as 32-year-old Anthony Pimental, a resident of Hesperia.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail has taken over the investigation. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.


