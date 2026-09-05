Hesperia Man Faces Attempted Murder, Kidnapping Charges After Gunshots Heard During Welfare Check

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and kidnapping after gunshots were heard during a welfare check at a Hesperia home Friday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 11:52 p.m. on September 4, 2026, in the 10600 block of Locust Avenue.

Jenny Smith, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies were called to the location in response to a welfare check. Upon arrival, a deputy heard gunshots, Smith said.

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Two victims exited the residence, but the suspect, later identified as Jesus Garcia, failed to comply with deputies, returned inside the residence and barricaded himself, according to Smith.

Deputies discovered an adult female remained inside the residence with Garcia.

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Eventually, Garcia and the remaining victim exited the residence. Garcia was taken into custody without further incident and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

According to San Bernardino County booking records, Garcia was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance while armed, willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, prohibited possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm by a person with qualifying prior convictions.

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Booking records show Garcia is being held without bail on those charges and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on September 9, 2026, at 8 a.m.

The booking logs also list separate charges of kidnapping and battery against a spouse, former spouse, dating partner or other person specified under Penal Code 243(e)(1).

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Those charges carry bail of $80,000, according to the booking records. A court appearance for those charges is scheduled for September 9th.

The investigation is being handled by the Hesperia Police Department.

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