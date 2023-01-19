CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Hesperia man died in a crash on State Route 138 early Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

It happened on January 18, 2023, at about 4:21 am, on SR 138, near milepost marker 19.00 and Summit Post Office Road.

CHP incident logs reported the collision involved a blue Ford Explorer and an overturned vehicle.

According to CHP officials, the driver of a 2001 Dodge 1500 was ejected and succumbed to his injuries, as a result of the crash.

San Bernardino County Fire pronounced one person deceased and another person with immediate injuries. The critical patient was rushed to a hospital by ground ambulance.

The investigation revealed the driver of the Dodge was traveling eastbound at an unknown speed, lost control of the vehicle, went up a dirt hillside, and overturned onto the roadway.

The identity of the deceased is pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.

Highway 138 was closed in both directions for several hours resulting in major delays for many motorists.

The collision is still under investigation, anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer J. Gruidl at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.

