Hesperia man arrested on sexual abuse charges involving a 13-year-old, more victims possible
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 46-year-old Hesperia man for sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl and believe there may be additional victims.
The suspect, William Lee Powers-Moffard was arrested for continued sexual abuse of a child on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Sheriff’s officials said the suspect continuously sexually abused the victim over the past two years.
“The suspect and victim knew each other prior to the abuse, and it is believed there could be additional victims who have not yet come forward,” stated the release.
Powers-Moffard was charged with five felony counts of sexual abuse and booked at High Desert Detention Center with bail set in excess of $1,000,000.
The investigation is ongoing and it is believed there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Sandles at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
