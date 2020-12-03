Hesperia man arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Hesperia man during the ongoing investigation into numerous thefts of catalytic converters.

Since August 1, 2020, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department have responded to nearly 30 theft reports of catalytic converters stolen from parked vehicles, officials said.

Deputies Rollins and Griego with the Multiple Enforcement Team were diligent with investigating each individual case and ultimately identified Omar Figueroa as the suspect.

On December 1, 2020, Rollins and Griego learned of Figueroa’s whereabouts and responded to the City of Corona for contact.

“During their contact, Figueroa was found to be in possession of three freshly-sawed catalytic converters which he had stolen the day prior while in Corona. With the support and collaboration of several officers from the Corona Police Department, Figueroa was arrested and booked for PC496, Possession of Stolen Property,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Figueroa will also be charged with PC487, Grand Theft and PC182, Conspiracy, for the thefts he committed in Apple Valley and other neighboring cities.

This investigation is ongoing and additional suspects remain outstanding. Anyone with information regarding these crimes is urged to contact Deputy Jacob Rollins or Deputy Derrick Griego of the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com

