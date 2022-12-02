Hesperia man arrested for the murder of Ramon Pettis in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 38-year-old Hesperia man for the murder of Ramon Pettis in old town Victorville.

The murder happened nearly 5 months ago on July 29, 2022, at about 10:35 pm, in the 15000 block of 7th Street.

Deputies assigned to the Victorville Police Department were on an unrelated incident when they heard multiple gunshots and responded to the location. They responded and located a large crowd gathered at the location.

According to a sheriff’s news release, several subjects in the crowd directed the deputies to Ramon Pettis, who was in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Pettis was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A short time after the shooting, deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a subject who fled the scene of the shooting. Ultimately, the subject stopped his vehicle on the 15 Freeway, near Roy Rogers Drive. He was interviewed and later released.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail continued their investigation and said that no suspect or suspects had been identified.

Through continued investigation, Homicide Detail gathered evidence that indicated Christopher Martin was responsible for the death of Ramon Pettis, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday, November 28, 2022, personnel from the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division located and arrested Martin in Victorville. He was booked in at the Central Detention Center where he is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

