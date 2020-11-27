All News
Hesperia man arrested for possession & transportation of narcotics for sale
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 54-year-old Hesperia man was arrested for possession & transportation of narcotics for sale, officials said.
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Deputy W. Stanley initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Eleventh Avenue and Mojave Street on a vehicle for multiple vehicle code violations.
The driver, John Staub, was found to have numerous warrants for his arrest with a total bail amount of $75,000.
During a search of the vehicle, Deputies Stanley, McNinch and Kliewer located approximately 70 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 20 grams of marijuana and over $1600 in cash.
Staub was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for HS11378- Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, HS11379(A)- Transportation of a Controlled Substance, and warrants.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
