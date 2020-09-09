All News
Hesperia Man Arrested for Possessing Over 35,000 Child Pornography Images
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 54-year-old Hesperia man on child porn charges and seized over 35,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse, officials said.
The suspect, Richard Novack, was arrested by the Fontana Police Department at his residence in the 9800 block of Redwood Avenue on September 8, 2020.
According to a Fontana Police news release, detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit (I.C.A.C.) authored and served a search warrant at his residence.
“During the search warrant multiple electronic devices related to storage and downloading of child pornography were located and seized. Within the devices, there was over 35,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse,” stated the release.
Officials said Richard William Novack was downloading and storing the images from the internet within his Hesperia home.
Novack is being held on a $75,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Rancho Cucamonga on September 10, 2020.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
2-year-old girl severely injured, Phelan mother arrested
-
All News5 days ago
Driver ejected, killed in rollover crash on Amargosa Rd in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Man critically injured after jumping from moving SUV in Victorville
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Man found dead inside truck near construction site in Adelanto
-
All News5 days ago
Railroad bridge along Rock Springs Road damaged by fire
-
All News5 days ago
Wanted suspect who slipped out of handcuffs in Spring Valley Lake arrested
-
All News5 days ago
Fire damages vacant building on 7th Street in Victorville
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
SUV Driver killed in crash involving big rig on El Mirage Road