Hesperia man arrested for pimping and pandering 25-year-old woman

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia man named Marcus Smith was arrested for pimping and pandering a 25-year-old woman.

On July 12, 2021, investigators from the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force responded to assist deputies from the Hesperia Police Department regarding a possible Human Trafficking investigation.

When Task Force Investigators arrived at the Hesperia Police Station, they were provided information about the case, indicating it had originated as an assault and vehicle theft report. As Hesperia deputies continued the investigation, information was obtained, leading them to believe the case was related to Human Trafficking, officials said.

According to a news release, investigators were able to interview the victim at Hesperia Police Station. Investigators learned, on July 9, 2021, the victim met with 36-year-old Marcus Smith at a local business to pay him the money she had earned through prostitution.

“During the meeting, an argument ensued, and the victim tried to leave. Smith became angry and forcefully took the victim’s keys and cell phone from her while verbally threatening her. The victim got away from Smith, run to the office, and ask employees to call the police. The suspect left the location before the arrival of the responding deputies,” stated the release.

Investigators found evidence supporting the allegations made by the victim. They submitted the case to the District Attorney’s Office for review, and a felony warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest.

On August 7, 2021, Smith was located and taken into custody without incident by Hesperia deputies. Smith was transported and booked at West Valley Detention Center on his warrant for felony violation of Pimping and Pandering of an adult. He is currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

This investigation is ongoing, and investigators believe there are other unidentified victims related to this case. They are asking that anyone with information related to this investigation, please contact the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force at (909) 387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME, or you may leave the information on the WE-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

