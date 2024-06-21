Hesperia Man Arrested for Murder After Seeking Help for Injured Wife

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities have taken Ethan Biroczky, 34, into custody after an incident involving his wife, Ashlee Bogdanoff, who was found injured in their vehicle.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a call near Summit Valley Road and Foley Road at about 6:00 pm, on June 19, 2024.

According to a witness, the male was waiving down passing motorists and several people stopped to offer assistance. The witness said there was an RN at the scene attempting to help the woman who appeared to be lifeless.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that Bogdanoff, a 34-year-old resident of Hesperia, had sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to a trauma center in critical condition but unfortunately passed away the following day.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail took over the investigation and determined that Biroczky was responsible for Bogdanoff’s death.

He has been arrested and charged with PC 187 – Murder and is currently being held without bail at the High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can also be provided through We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com.





