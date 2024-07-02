Hesperia Man Arrested for Grand Theft in Crestline; Deputies Seeking Additional Victims

CRESTLINE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station is calling for any additional victims to come forward in a financial theft case involving Ruben Concepcion, a 30-year-old man from Hesperia.

Concepcion, operating under the business name Dreamscapes Full Exterior Landscaping, was allegedly paid for residential construction work but failed to complete the promised services. The reported loss to one victim amounts to $30,000.

Authorities discovered that Concepcion is on active probation in San Bernardino County for operating without a contractor’s license. He also has multiple warrants in Riverside County for fraud and grand theft.

On July 1, 2024, Concepcion was arrested on a Ramey warrant related to this case at his home in the 7500 block of Farmdale Avenue in Hesperia.

He is now in custody at the High Desert Detention Center, facing charges of grand theft with bail set at $160,000, and is also being held for violating his probation.

According to public court records, in July of 2023, Concepcion was arrested for VC23152(A) Driving Under the Influence and convicted on April 25, 2024. He was sentenced to 8 days in county jail with a credit of 4 days. His sentence included misdemeanor probation and he was ordered to attend and complete an alcohol education program. His probation was set to end in April 2027.

Concepcion has faced multiple small claims cases throughout the county, with amounts ranging from $1,500 to $10,000. Many of these cases were either closed, dismissed, or resulted in a judgment.

Investigators believe there may be more victims in the mountain communities. Concepcion’s photo has been released to the public. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Twin Peaks Station at (909) 336-3600.

For anonymous tips, you can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.

(SBSD Twin Peaks Station — booking photo)

(Case history for Ruben Concepcion involving small claims found on the Superior Court of California, County of San Bernardino)





