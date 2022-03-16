Hesperia man arrested for firing gun into air

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old Hesperia man was arrested for firing a gun into the air, officials said.

It happened on March 12, 2022, at about 8:09 pm, in the area of Walnut Street and Peach Avenue.

Deputies were dispatched to the area reference shots fired and learned the suspect identified as Jason Pucket fired a firearm into the air and fled the location.

Deputies searched the area and located a vehicle and the suspect matching the description. The firearm that was believed to have been used was located, officials said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for PC 246.3(A) Willful Discharge of a Firearm and PC 32310 Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine.

According to public arrest records, Puckett posted bail and was released from jail the following day.

