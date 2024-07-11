Hesperia Man Arrested for DUI and Various Charges Following a 10-Mile Pursuit

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Hesperia man was arrested for DUI and several other charges following a pursuit on Tuesday afternoon.

On July 9, 2024, at around 3:30 p.m., the Hesperia Police Department responded to a report of a person carrying a weapon in the parking lot of the 15700 block of Main Street in Hesperia.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a juvenile entering the passenger side of the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver, identified as Juan Carrera Suarez, was instructed to exit the vehicle but did not comply and fled the scene. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, during which Suarez reversed his vehicle, causing a collision with a patrol car. He then led deputies on a 10-mile high-speed pursuit.

Suarez eventually stopped, exited the vehicle with an unknown weapon, then re-entered the vehicle and continued to flee. He was later apprehended without incident. The weapon in question was identified as an airsoft gun.

Both Suarez and the juvenile, a 16-year-old male, were found to be intoxicated. The juvenile was released to his parents, and no injuries were reported.

Juan Carrera Suarez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on multiple charges, including Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer, Child Abuse, Evading a Police Officer with Disregard for Safety, Wrong Way Evading, and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) with a blood alcohol content over 0.08 percent. Suarez also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for a previous DUI.

The Hesperia Police Department requests anyone with information on this case to contact them at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. For anonymous tips, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or visit www.wetip.com.

(photo: Richard Hernandez)