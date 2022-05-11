Hesperia man arrested for DUI and hit and run after crashing into multiple vehicles

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia man was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run after crashing into multiple vehicles and fleeing.

It happened on May 7, 2022, at about 4:30 pm, in the area of I Avenue and Donert Street in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG that deputies responded to the location regarding a hit-and-run traffic collision.

“lt was learned a reckless driver collided with several vehicles causing injuries to parties. The driver fled the location where he was later located and detained,” stated Paslak.

The driver identified as 35-year-old Michael Hendrickson was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for VC23153(G) Driving under the Influence causing injury, VC20001(A) Hit and Run with Injuries, and VC20002(A) Hit and Run with Property Damage.

According to public jail records, Michael Loran Hendrickson was Cite and Released with no appearance scheduled on May 10, 2022.

Paslak said that all injured parties were treated for minor injuries.

