Hesperia man arrested for child cruelty after he stole and disposed of a child’s feeding machine

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 38-year-old Hesperia man for child cruelty after he stole an infant’s feeding machine and threw it away, officials said.

On June 5, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m, Deputy Tizzard from the Apple Valley Station began an investigation into the theft of a necessary feeding machine of a 6-month-old child.

The deputy identified the suspect as Terry Peterson and determined he had taken the machine that is required to feed the child.

“Without the machine, the child is unable to consume food causing a serious health risk and makes the child susceptible to catching pneumonia,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

A search warrant was served at Peterson’s residence however, the machine was not located. Peterson was contacted and it was determined that he had thrown the feeding machine away.

Peterson was arrested for child cruelty and he was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in lieu of a 100,000.00 bail.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.