Hesperia man arrested for burglary after hallucinating a robot was trying to kill him

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia man was arrested for residential burglary after hallucinating that he was being chased by a robot trying to kill him, officials said.

The bizarre incident happened at about 1:30 am., on March 23, 2020, in the 18100 block of Country Glen Lane in the community of Spring Valley Lake.

The suspect, 38-year-old Andrew Streety, was hallucinating that he was being chased by a robot and kicked in the front door of a residence, officials said.

“Streety entered the residence and started to look for the robot when the homeowner ordered him to leave,” stated Adelanto sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks. “Street was safely detained 3 residences west of the incident location.”

Parks said the victim did not allow Streety inside her residence and did not know who he was. “Under Miranda, Streety stated he was being chased by a robot who was going to kill him,” stated Parks.

Streety was arrested for PC459 Residential Burglary and he remains in jail. His bail is set at $125,000 and he is scheduled for a court arraignment on March 25, 2020.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.